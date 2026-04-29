You’ve probably used an e-signature service before to sign employment documents, tax forms or real estate paperwork. Many companies use e-signature services to securely send documents to be signed via email.

Unfortunately, there are also e-signature scams that impersonate legitimate services. They usually come in the form of a fake email that says you have a document ready to sign. The scammer’s goal is to trick you into thinking you need to sign something important right away.

Once you click the link in the email, you’ll be taken to a fake form to enter personal information or be asked to contact scammers who might try to convince you to pay them. The link could also download malware onto your device.

This scam can happen at work, too. Another version of this scam specifically targets businesses, asking employees to sign off on or pay an invoice.

If someone really needs an e-signature from you, like your doctor or bank, they will most likely talk to you about it before emailing you. If you get a document to sign out of the blue, that’s a red flag!

How can I tell if an e-signature email is a scam?

• Watch out for urgent language. Scammers want to catch you off guard and will often tell you that something needs to be signed immediately.

• Be wary of unexpected emails. Real companies usually won’t ask you to sign something over email without talking to you about it in-person or over the phone first. If you get an email out of the blue that you’re not sure about, check your records and confirm directly with the company before clicking on anything.

• Verify the sender and contact information. Check the company’s official website to confirm if the email you received matches their contact information. Don’t use any contact information you see in the email – scammers can make fake phone numbers or email addresses! Instead, go directly to the company website in a new tab.

• Look for grammatical errors or odd phrasing. AI-generated writing is making fake emails a bit harder to spot, but you should still check for grammatical errors or phrasing that doesn’t quite match the purpose of the email.

• Look at logos and design. Blurry, low-resolution images or text could indicate a scam. Look at any logos in the email to see if they match the real company’s logos – but take this with a grain of salt, as scammers can download and copy logos easily.

• Review everything carefully before signing it. This is a good rule of thumb even for real documents you’re expecting! Making a habit of reading carefully before you sign something will make it easier for you to tell if something’s off.

What should I do if I get a fake e-signature email request?

• Don’t click. Don’t click on links or download any attachments. These could download malware onto your device or take you to a fake website.

• Report it. Mark the email as “spam” or “phishing” in your email inbox. This helps your email provider screen for similar phishing emails. Report the email to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect and inform others who might receive the same scam email.