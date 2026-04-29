Industry Leadership Matters

Larry Treleven, former NPMA President, is awarded Lifetime Membership for his leadership and lasting contributions to the pest management industry.

Our industry does not often pause to recognize those who shape it. This week gives us a strong reason to do exactly that. Larry Treleven received Lifetime Membership from the National Pest Management Association.

That recognition extends far beyond industry events and professional circles alone. It reflects decades of protecting homes, businesses, and communities from preventable pest problems. That mission connects directly to the work we provide here locally every day.

Larry began with a single office and a commitment to serve people well. Over time, that effort expanded into multiple service locations across several western states. Growth like that requires leadership, discipline, and a clear long term purpose.

In pest control, success is not measured only by expansion or revenue numbers. It is measured by trust, reliability, and strong long term customer relationships. Those same values matter just as much in small communities like ours.

Larry helped establish standards that guide how pest professionals operate across the country today. He also played a key role in educating customers about professional pest management services. That education helps homeowners make informed decisions about protecting their property.

The National Pest Management Association does not give Lifetime Membership lightly to individuals. It represents a career filled with meaningful impact and lasting influence within the industry. That level of recognition should matter to every customer we serve locally.

Strong leadership at the national level raises expectations for every pest control company. It pushes all of us to operate with greater accountability and stronger professionalism. That includes companies serving rural areas like El Dorado Springs.

While we may not operate across several states, our mission remains exactly the same. We are committed to protecting homes and businesses with dependable and professional service. That connection between national leadership and local work is important.

Larry’s legacy also includes investing in future generations within his company. His family continues to lead and carry forward the values he established years ago. That kind of continuity strengthens both businesses and the communities they serve.

In smaller communities, reputation matters and trust is built through consistent service over time. Customers rely on honest communication and dependable results from local providers. That expectation is something we take seriously every single day.

Recognition like this reinforces that our industry is built on strong and proven principles. It shows that professionalism and service still matter in today’s environment. Those values continue to guide how we operate within our community.

We believe leadership should always translate into better service for customers locally. That is the standard we hold ourselves to every single day. We appreciate the trust our community continues to place in us.