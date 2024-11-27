December will be a busy month for travel – and travel is stressful at the best of times. Unfortunately, for some travelers, scams can make holiday travel even more overwhelming.

BBB often receives reports about scams that target travelers during their trip, whether it be during booking, during their hotel stay or through social media. Travelers can also be taken by surprise by extra fees or unexpected cancellation policies.

Planning thoroughly and making sure you know the signs of common travel scams can help you avoid any nasty surprises. The holidays are busy enough as it is!

BBB’s tips for safe, stress-free holiday travel:

Plan a successful flight or road trip:

• If flying, book early and compare prices. Book several weeks in advance for the best price, and use flight comparison websites to compare prices across airlines.

• Read cancellation policies carefully. Many airline tickets are nonrefundable, and some may not provide a full refund if your flight is canceled. Each online travel agency, airline, and broker is different. Check cancellation policies for lodging before you book, too.

• Understand airline fees. Additional fees for baggage, seat selection and other services can add up quickly! Read the fine print to avoid hidden fees.

• Consider travel insurance. Insurance can protect against cancellations, delays, and other unforeseen issues. Search for trusted companies with BBB and have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.

• Know the signs of a cancellation scam. In this scam, you receive an email or text informing you that your upcoming flight has been cancelled and you need to rebook at the provided number. If you call the number, the “airline” will offer to book a new ticket for an additional fee – stealing your money or credit card information.

• Avoid TSA PreCheck scams. BBB has received reports of scammers impersonating TSA PreCheck and asking travelers to pay a fee to enroll in or renew the service. Remember that if you’re applying for TSA PreCheck for the first time, you don’t have to pay an application fee online – you’ll pay it in-person at a TSA enrollment center!

• Traveling internationally? Check with the U.S. Travel Association for any advisories or issues that may impact your trip.

Have a safe and pleasant hotel stay:

• Know how to spot a fake front desk call. Scammers may call your room and impersonate the front desk, saying there is an issue with your credit card and that you need to re-verify the payment information. Hang up and visit the front desk in person to notify staff about the call.

• Use Wi-Fi safely. A free Wi-Fi connection isn’t always safe. Fraudsters can “skim” Wi-Fi connections and monitor all your activity, including websites accessed and credit cards entered. Before joining a network, make sure it’s secure and hosted through the hotel. Another good alternative is to use your cell phone as a hotspot and skip the Wi-Fi entirely.

• Double check delivery menus. Scammers sometimes leave fake delivery menus in hotel rooms. When you call to order, they collect your credit card information, but never deliver the food. Check restaurants out at BBB.org before you order.

• Use a hotel safe. Store any extra cash or valuables under lock and key.

• Get a receipt. When you check out, make sure you receive a record of all charges incurred during your stay. Pay with the same credit card you put on file at the beginning of your stay to make it easier to dispute any unauthorized charges.

Protect your personal information:

• Don’t overshare on social media. As tempting as it is to post about your big trip, strangers may be able to see that you’re away from home. Consider setting your social media accounts to private or saving the post for after the trip.

• Protect your devices. Set up the “Find My Phone” feature so you can track your device if it is lost or stolen.

• Check which scams are trending at your destination. You can see current scam trends at BBB Scam Tracker.