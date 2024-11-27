by Melanie Chance

Danny Ramsey appeared in court on Monday, November 25, 2024, for a bond reduction hearing following his recent arrest. Currently, Ramsey is on a $5,000 cash-only bond. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office took Ramsey into custody on November 18, 2024.

The probable cause statement reveals that Ramsey is facing charges related to an incident that occurred on May 17, 2024, when he allegedly damaged a 2011 Chevy Malibu by keying the vehicle.

According to Officer Frank Lambrecht of the El Dorado Springs Police Department, when he attempted to contact Ramsey, it appeared he had vacated his residence. Further inquiries at the rental office indicated that Ramsey had moved out, and staff were unaware of his current whereabouts. Learning of Ramsey’s “very extensive” criminal history, Officer Lambrecht reported he believed the suspect may have relocated to evade arrest.

Ramsey is being charged with first-degree Property Damage, which is a Felony. The court hearing will determine the status of his bond and further legal proceedings.

