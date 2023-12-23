Throughout the holiday season, many people travel to visit friends and loved ones or enjoy a winter vacation. According to Deloitte’s 2023 holiday survey, nearly half of Americans intend to travel for the holidays in 2023, up from last year. Travelers also reported they had fewer concerns about health, finances and flight delays compared to 2022.

Needless to say, December will be a busy month for travel – and travel is stressful at the best of times. Unfortunately, for some travelers, scams can make holiday travel even more overwhelming.

BBB often receives reports about scams that target travelers during their trip. Making sure you know the signs of common travel scams can help you avoid any nasty surprises.

BBB’s tips for safe, stress-free holiday travel:

Be prepared for cancellations and delays:

• Read cancellation policies carefully. Many airline tickets are nonrefundable, and some may not provide a full refund if your flight is canceled. Each online travel agency, airline, and broker is different.

• Know the signs of a cancellation scam. In this scam tactic, you receive an email or text informing you that your upcoming flight has been cancelled and you need to rebook at the provided number. If you call the number, the “airline” will offer to book a new ticket for an additional fee – conning you out of your money and/or credit card information.

• Traveling internationally? Check with the U.S. Travel Association for any advisories or issues that may impact your trip.

Have a safe and pleasant hotel stay:

• Know how to spot a fake front desk call. Scammers may call your room impersonating the front desk, saying there is an issue with the card on file and that you need to re-verify it. Hang up and visit the front desk in person to notify staff about the call.

• Use Wi-Fi safely. A free Wi-Fi connection isn’t always safe. Fraudsters can “skim” Wi-Fi connections and monitor all your activity, including websites accessed and credit cards entered. Before joining a network, make sure it’s secure and hosted through the hotel. Another good alternative is to use your cell phone as a hotspot and skip the Wi-Fi entirely.

• Double check delivery menus. Scammers sometimes leave fake delivery menus in hotel rooms. When you call to order, they will collect your credit card information, but never deliver the food. Before deciding to order, check the business out at BBB.org to make sure it’s legitimate.

• Use a hotel safe. Store any extra cash or valuables under lock and key.

• Get a receipt. When you check out, make sure you receive a record of all charges incurred during your stay. Paying with the same credit card you put on file at the beginning of your stay makes it easier to spot and dispute any unauthorized charges.

Protect your personal information:

• Don’t overshare on social. As tempting as it is to post about your big trip, strangers – including those with ill intentions – may be able to see that you’re away from home. Consider setting your social media accounts to private or saving the post for after the trip.

• Protect your devices. Set up the “Find My Phone” feature so you can track your device if it is lost or stolen.

• Check what scams are trending at your destination. You can see current scam trends at BBB ScamTracker.

BBB’s travel hub has more tips to help you prepare for safe, smart travel year-round.