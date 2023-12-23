Talk about ringing in the holidays! It sure was hard to find an empty seat or a face without a smile at the 2023 El Dorado Christian School Christmas program held on Thursday evening, December 7th. We have always had an amazing presence, but every year it becomes more exceptional! Many came to watch their child, grandchild, and/or sibling, perform the children’s musical, “Follow the star” arranged by Amanda Singer.

Our K-3 preschool class opened our program by singing “Jingle Bells”, followed by our K-4 preschool class singing “Happy Birthday, Jesus.” The ECS elementary, Kindergarten through sixth grade then performed “Follow the Star” directed by, ECS music teacher, Mrs. Heather Johnson.

Several children were in performance: Evelyn Keith, Harlow Heiserman, Baker Hamilton, Amelia Scheetz, Abby Watkins, Teacher Amanda Simmons, Kit Caldwell, Aceton Leftwich, Alexis Simmons, Isabella Adamson, Aurora Irvin, Grady Albert, Tinley Bowen, Evelyn Hubbard, Gavin Watkins with several adorable ECS students, Madelynn Thimell, Lily Bray, Lukas Mays, Laura Adamson.

Pictured from left: Josie Ohmes, Malachi Irvin, Ellie Luelf.