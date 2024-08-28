Top 20 community colleges

1. Manhattan Area Technical College (KS)

2. State Technical College of Missouri (MO)

3. Pratt Community College (KS)

4. Santa Fe Community College (NM)

5. Southeast New Mexico College (NM)

6. Irvine Valley College (CA)

7. Moraine Park Technical College (WI)

8. CT State Community College Asnuntuck (CT)

9. College of San Mateo (CA)

10. Montgomery College (MD)

11. Clackamas Community College (OR)

12. Moreno Valley College (CA)

13. De Anza College (CA)

14. Saddleback College (CA)

15. San Juan College (NM)

16. Santa Rosa Junior College (CA)

17. CT State Community College Naugatuck Valley (CT)

18. Northland Community and Technical College (MN)

19. CT State Community College Manchester (CT)

20. Casper College (WY)

States with the best community-college systems

1. Maryland

2. New Mexico

3. Connecticut

4. Wyoming

5. Oregon

6. Hawaii

7. Wisconsin

8. North Dakota

9. South Dakota

10. Minnesota

11. Kansas

12. Washington

13. Colorado

14. Iowa

15. Michigan

16. New York

17. California

18. Tennessee

19. Massachusetts

20. West Virginia

To read the full reports, please visit:

• Individual Schools: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-community-colleges/15076

• States: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-community-college-systems/15073