Top 20 community colleges
1. Manhattan Area Technical College (KS)
2. State Technical College of Missouri (MO)
3. Pratt Community College (KS)
4. Santa Fe Community College (NM)
5. Southeast New Mexico College (NM)
6. Irvine Valley College (CA)
7. Moraine Park Technical College (WI)
8. CT State Community College Asnuntuck (CT)
9. College of San Mateo (CA)
10. Montgomery College (MD)
11. Clackamas Community College (OR)
12. Moreno Valley College (CA)
13. De Anza College (CA)
14. Saddleback College (CA)
15. San Juan College (NM)
16. Santa Rosa Junior College (CA)
17. CT State Community College Naugatuck Valley (CT)
18. Northland Community and Technical College (MN)
19. CT State Community College Manchester (CT)
20. Casper College (WY)
States with the best community-college systems
1. Maryland
2. New Mexico
3. Connecticut
4. Wyoming
5. Oregon
6. Hawaii
7. Wisconsin
8. North Dakota
9. South Dakota
10. Minnesota
11. Kansas
12. Washington
13. Colorado
14. Iowa
15. Michigan
16. New York
17. California
18. Tennessee
19. Massachusetts
20. West Virginia
To read the full reports, please visit:
• Individual Schools: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-community-colleges/15076
• States: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-community-college-systems/15073
