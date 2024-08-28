by Melanie Chance

An El Dorado Springs man, Keith Caylor, 58, is currently hospitalized and facing charges for allegedly setting a Nevada church on fire. The incident took place at the First Christian Church located at the intersection of Washington and Austin Streets in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 17th, 2024. Caylor is accused of breaking into the church and subsequently starting the fire.

Sergeant Bradly Keithly stated in a probable cause report that Caylor contacted 911 and reported that “people” were attempting to set him on fire and kill him. Upon police arrival at the scene, they discovered Caylor outside of the church, with blood on his shirt and his hands bleeding. They observed that Caylor had broken a window to gain entry into the church and had started fires in two separate locations within the building.

Caylor has been charged with arson, burglary, and property damage by prosecutors. He is currently in a Kansas City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nevada Police Chief Casey Crain stated that once Caylor is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody in Kansas City and then transported to Vernon County to face the charges.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

