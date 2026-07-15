Contact: Aaron Scott, ascott@cfozarks.org; 417-864-6199

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has granted a total of $19,900 from a group of endowed field-of-interest funds established by donors to support specific areas of need.

From the Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program, empower: abilities received $500 to purchase receivers needed to restore donated hearing aids for community members across southwest Missouri.

From the Smith Atwell Girls Recreational Grant Program, Springfield Ballet received $500 to provide scholarships for dancers to purchase pointe shoes.

From the Wounded War Veterans Grant Program, New Growth received $2,200 to provide mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers transporting veterans in Cedar, Polk and Dallas counties.

From the Hearld Ambler Fund for Senior Centers Grant Program:

• Gold Silver Services of Houston received $5,315 to address critical exterior safety, drainage and beautification needs at the senior center.

• Ozark Senior Center received $7,885 to replace failing operational equipment and systems.

Finally, from the St. Francis Fund Grant Program:

• Eden Animal Haven received $500 to provide financial assistance to low-income cat owners in Greene County.

• Humane Society of Southwest Missouri received $500 to support a program to spay or neuter pit bulls in the community.

• Rescue One received $500 to support its outreach program.

• Watching Over Whiskers received $2,000 to purchase equipment for its trap-neuter-release program.

“One of our roles as the region’s community foundation is to connect donors with nonprofits that share a passion for addressing a particular need in our region,” said Winter Kinne, president and CEO of the CFO. “We’re grateful to these nonprofits for continuing the legacies of our generous donors through impactful, grant-funded projects.”

Field-of-interest funds are established with the CFO by donors who wish to advance a cause that they are passionate about without designating the recipient. Several funds make single annual grants, while others — like those that support the nonmedical needs of cancer patients and their families — provide support throughout the year. For more information, visit cfozarks.org/specialty.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliates with $549 million in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The CFO’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership. Learn more at cfozarks.org.