When Cory Gayman came to visit me on July 6, he presented me with two documents, both titled City Manager Employment Agreement. The first one listed the compensation as $8,750.00 per month. This is the one that the council voted on in open session after Bruce Rogers was fired. It was dated June 15. There were no signatures on the signature page. The required signatures were those of the City Manger, the Mayor and the City Clerk.

The second document changed the City Manager’s compensation to $118,153.36 per year. It was also dated June 15 and had the required signatures. I also noticed that the first document had had a page removed, the second document had a page added. That was troubling enough, but the second document was back dated.

I really don’t think Cory was aware of that.

My main complaint is that if the first document needed a voted of the city council,so did the second. The document does say it can be amended. It doesn’t say anything about not needing the vote of the council.

During our meeting I mentioned that the city has an ordinance concerning the city manager. Sec 2-151 b. So does the state. 78.610

You can read them for yourselves.