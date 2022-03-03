Another week of work completed in Jefferson City this week, and again it was with winter weather, I’m definitely ready for Spring! We started off the week with signup to run for re-election, and I’m excited and humbled to run again to represent rural Missouri here in Jefferson City. I appreciate all of your support the past two years and look forward to visiting with you again soon on the campaign for 2022. We passed several bills out of the House and sent to the Senate this week that are major issues with the people of Missouri and keeping our freedoms from government overreach.

House Sends Bills to Protect Missourians’ Freedoms to the Senate (HB 1686 and HB 2358 & 1485)

Two bills designed to protect Missourians from mandates that would take away their right to decide whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are now on their way to the Senate. The House approved both HB 1686 and HB 2358 & 1485 Wednesday morning.

HB 1686 would make it clear that public entities such as government agencies and public schools cannot require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. It also prohibits fines or other penalties based on an individual’s vaccination status. Additionally, it reaffirms an employee’s right to raise a religious objection to receiving a vaccination.

The House also approved HB 2358 & 1485 to clearly affirm the right of an employee to receive an exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine requirement if the employee requests one based on certain sincerely held beliefs. The bill clarifies the religious exemption includes theistic as well as non-theistic beliefs. The bill would require an employer to provide reasonable accommodations for the request unless clear and convincing evidence proves it would cause an undue hardship or be a direct threat to other employees or customers.

The bill’s sponsor said, “The heart and soul of this bill recognizes religious freedom. It recognizes in Missouri what is federal law – that the employee gets to make that decision about what their strong and sincere beliefs are. Most importantly, this bill is a lifeline to those many businesses that want to work with their employees; that want to give them reasonable accommodations.”

Supplemental Budget Bill Headed to the Governor’s Desk (HB 3014)

The General Assembly has given final approval to a supplemental spending plan that will provide vital funding for K-12 schools and the state’s Medicaid program, as well as a pay increase for state employees. With the governor’s signature, HB 3014 will authorize nearly $4.6 billion in funding to be utilized in the current fiscal year that ends in June. The bill includes more than $2.2 billion in funding for K-12 schools in Missouri. That total includes nearly $1.8 billion in Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funds that are allocated to local education agencies. With this, Missouri’s school districts are fully funded. The bill also includes more than $444 million for the Office of Childhood for stabilization services.

HB 3014 also includes more than $1.5 billion in funding for the state’s MO HealthNet program. The funds are necessary to avoid a funding shortfall in the program due to the increased Medicaid population that resulted from Medicaid expansion. Additionally, the bill allocates nearly $99 million for a pay increase for all state employees. During public hearings in the Budget Committee, members learned state jobs have a 26% turnover rate, and a more than 55% turnover rate in jobs that pay less than $30,000 annually. The plan approved by the General Assembly will ensure state employees receive at least a 5.5% pay raise

Medicaid Reform Constitutional Amendment Receives House Approval (HJR 117)

A proposed constitutional amendment is now on its way to the Senate that would allow voters to decide if key reforms should be enacted for the state’s growing Medicaid program. House members approved HJR 117, which would ask voters if three key changes should be made to the Medicaid program in Missouri.

Supporting Missouri’s Cottage Food Industry (HB 1697)

Legislation is now on its way to the Senate that would allow Missouri’s cottage food industry to grow and prosper. The House approved HB 1697 to allow Missourians who produce baked goods in their home to sell these items on the internet.

Providing Direct Access to Physical Therapy (HB 1555)

Missourians would have their access to important health care services expanded under legislation approved this week by the Missouri House of Representatives. Lawmakers approved HB 1555 to give Missourians direct access to physical therapy without the need for a referral from a doctor.

If at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-4065 or Jim.Kalberloh@house.mo.gov.

