In Missouri, crappie fishing is an activity that’s as near and dear to many anglers as any other outdoors pastime. Angler surveys show crappie are among the most fished-for sportfish in the state.

Experienced anglers can add to their crappie knowledge at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Fishing Skills: Advanced Crappie Fishing Clinic.” This program will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on March 10 at the I AM Outdoors Sporting Goods Store in Buffalo, which is located at 1926 U.S. Highway 65. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/183088.

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and guest presenter Brad Shockley from I AM Outdoors will discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include

Doodle-socking, Spider rigging, Dock fishing, Using live bait, Jigging, How to fish a brush pile, How to fish standing timber, How to use a lake map to locate crappie and Introduction to modern electronics

Crappie regulations, with an emphasis on those that apply to Lake Pomme de Terre, will also be discussed. As part of this program, Shockley will provide each participant with tackle they can try on their next crappie fishing trip. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.