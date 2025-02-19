Diehl’s Perspective

As most Februarys go, weather is always a major factor. This last week proved just that, with a snowstorm moving in, the House of Representatives had to work around the anticipated event. I always have the stance that the people I represent are still working, and we should be doing the same. We worked to schedule committee meetings, office work, and constituent priorities.

Legislation is quickly being referred to committees, and Missouri lawmakers are already hearing testimony and deliberating on bills presented before them with the intent of advancing legislative proposal with speed, efficiency, and thoughtful debate. I had the opportunity, this last Tuesday, to present bills to multiple committees concerning design build procedures, healthcare education grants, and an authorization bill for a local hospital. It was an extremely busy day, but with limited time, progress is everything.

We did have bills on the House floor that were voted out of the Chamber this week. The Senate also sent over legislation for consideration. The process is working. The first four bills we voted out of the House this week concerned foster care (HB 737 & 486 ensures foster children retain their rightful benefits and introduces important child welfare reforms), capital gains tax deductions (HB 594 & 508 seeks to eliminate the state income tax on capital gains, aiming to boost economic growth), religious freedoms (HB 75, the ‘Missouri Religious Freedom Protection Act,’ reinforces protections for religious gatherings, preventing undue government interference), and landlords’ rights (HB 595 & 343 limits local government regulations on landlords, preserving property rights). More information about these bills is listed below. I was proud to support all of these issues, and as they move to the Senate, there is a good sense that these bills will still continue to progress through the legislative process. We are currently about one third of the way through the legislative session. It is my commitment to you, the constituents of District 125, to continue to work through critical legislation that will benefit our district, in an effort to make your life safer, better, and more affordable for our Missouri families.

We have many area school groups coming to visit the Missouri State Capitol over the coming month. As always, reach out to me and let us know how we can accommodate your group/organization. It’s always a special day in the Capitol when these groups come and take interest in the legislative process, take in the beauty of our Capitol, and I strive to answer any questions you may have. Please reach out if you ever need any help organizing a visit, or stop by office 114-B. My door is always open.

House Happenings:

Child Welfare Issues

HB 737 & 486 addresses several key issues related to children in the custody of the Children’s Division. The bill introduces changes to how benefits are managed for children in state custody, emphasizes consideration of religious faith in placement decisions, and clarifies circumstances under which children may engage in independent activities.

Currently, an estimated 1,200 young people in Missouri’s foster care system are eligible for benefits from the Social Security or Veterans Administrations, or railroad retirement benefits, often because they are the survivors of deceased parents or because they have disabilities. The state Children’s Division takes those benefits to cover the costs of caring for those children. Social Security benefits, alone, can be around $900 or more each month.

Several lawmakers expressed shock that this practice exists, calling it a misuse of funds meant to support foster children. Bipartisan support for the bill was strong, with lawmakers and advocates condemning the current practice of seizing benefits as harmful to vulnerable children. This bill would end Missouri’s practice of seizing those benefits from foster children to offset state care costs, ensuring these funds are used for the children’s unmet needs or future independence.

The bill includes two other provisions:

One would specify that the offense of abuse or neglect of a child does not include letting a child do things like going to school or nearby locations on foot or by bicycle; play outside; or stay at home for a reasonable amount of time without supervision. Any such “independent activities” must be deemed appropriate for the child’s age, maturity, and physical and mental abilities.

The other would require the Children’s Division to attempt to place a child in its care with a person, agency, or institution governed by persons of the same religious faith as that of at least one of the child’s parents. Missouri Courts must already do so. The bill would require that the Division follow the same procedure.

After passing with a vote of 149-1 in the House, the bill now heads to the Missouri Senate for further consideration. Advocates hope that the passage of this legislation will bring Missouri in line with other states that have already ended the practice of seizing foster children’s benefits.

Proposal to Eliminate the State Income Tax

The Missouri House advanced HB 594 & 508 this week, a bill that would grant a full income tax deduction for federal capital gains starting in 2025. Under the proposal, taxpayers could deduct 100% of capital gains reported on their federal tax returns for state income tax purposes.

With a House vote of 100-48, the bill now moves to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

Protecting Religious Gatherings from Government Restrictions

HB 75, known as the “Missouri Religious Freedom Protection Act,” passed out of the Missouri House this week. The bill ensures that religious groups and places of worship can hold services or meetings without government interference. It prohibits public officials from issuing orders that would limit or ban such gatherings, with exceptions only in cases of imminent danger, such as natural disasters or hazardous material incidents. The bill also clarifies that religious groups using places of worship to plan or commit violence are not protected, and places of worship must still comply with building and fire codes.

With a vote of 106-38 in the House, the bill now heads to the Missouri Senate for further debate.

Limiting Local Regulations on Landlords

The Missouri House passed HB 595 & 343 this week, a bill restricting local governments from imposing certain regulations on landlords. The legislation prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, limiting how they screen tenants, capping security deposits, or mandating a tenant’s right of first refusal on a rental property. However, it does allow voluntary agreements between local governments and landlords to regulate rent for subsidized housing.

The bill now heads to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

Respectfully Submitted,

State Representative Dane Diehl

Missouri’s 125th District

Phone: 573-751-4065

Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov