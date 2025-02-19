If you were driving around El Dorado Springs on Monday, Presidents Day, Feb, 17, did you notice that the American flags weren’t put out? I thought, was it too cold for the Optimist guys to put them out? Nope. The flagpole holes along the sides of the streets had filled with water and frozen over. I think they are going to stay frozen for a few more days.

There have been four presidents born in February. George Washington – Feb, 22, 1732; William Henry Harrison – Feb 9, 1723; Abraham Lincoln, Feb 12 1809 and Ronald Reagan – Feb 6, 1911.XA

Happy Birthday!

KSL