The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority and BDO Government Services to deliver the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings Program and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program to Missouri citizens.

The department and the authority will work with BDO to plan and implement over $151 million in formula funding that will provide energy-saving rebates to Missouri consumers. The department selected BDO because of its ability to deliver complex federal programs while complying with all associated requirements.

“I’m pleased to announce this important milestone in moving toward leveraging the rebate funds to benefit Missourians,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “These programs will help us keep energy affordable and reliable across the state. We will work with BDO to make rebate funds available in an expedited and responsible manner.”

The Home Owner Managing Energy Savings Rebate Program will support whole-home energy efficiency upgrades based on modeled energy savings. The High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program will support qualified projects (such as heat pumps) in low-to-moderate income households. Both programs are part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Energy Rebates Program.

The department submitted its initial funding application to the U.S. Department of Energy in November 2024 and is currently waiting for federal approval and funding. The department will provide more information on both rebate programs’ availability as they move toward launch.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy and stay engaged on the status of home energy rebates programs in Missouri, visit Energy Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The Missouri General Assembly established the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority in 1972 under Missouri Revised Statutes, section 260.010, RSMo. The authority is a quasi-governmental environmental finance agency administratively assigned to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.