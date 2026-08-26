City Council members Kim Neal, Mayor Gabby Kinnett, Ryan Snow and Peggy Carter were present at the City Council meeting on August 24,

All four voted for Greg Beydler even though Snow and Carter had expressed interest in someone else.

The Council voted to appoint Chad Shinn, Mary Cross and Bradley Mudge to the El Dorado Springs Planning Commission: Jerry Whatley and Heath Daulton as members of the El Dorado Springs Cemetery Board.

A resolution accepting and approving a changer order on the El Dorado Springs pool project was tabled again due to lack of information from the engineer, city and West Port Construction.

The council approved a resolution for a contract for sanitary sewer clarifier rebuild.

The was a public hearing on the 2026 tax levy and an ordinance fixing the 2026 Tax levy and providing for collection thereof.

The meeting was long and this reporter left as the council started hearing budget requests from the department heads.

Please remember this council meeting was live streamed and is still available.