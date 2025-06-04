Legislators Returning to the Capitol for Special Session to Support Disaster Relief, Economic Development, and Key Budget Priorities:

Missouri lawmakers are set to return to Jefferson City as the Missouri General Assembly reconvenes for a special session called by Governor Mike Kehoe. The First Extraordinary Session of the First Regular Session will officially begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Governor Kehoe issued the call to address several pressing issues left unresolved after the regular legislative session. The agenda includes support for families impacted by recent severe weather events, economic development incentives to retain Missouri’s professional sports franchises, and vital budget appropriations.

Missourians across the state have felt the devastating effects of recent storm systems, which caused tragic loss of life and significant damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. In response, the Governor is asking the legislature to pass targeted disaster relief measures, including:

• An income tax deduction for homeowners and renters who paid insurance deductibles due to storm damage, up to $5,000 per household per disaster.

• Enhancements to the Missouri Housing Trust Fund, making it easier and faster for families to access emergency housing aid.

• A $25 million appropriation to the Missouri Housing Trust Fund to expand eligibility and support affordable housing activities statewide.

In addition to disaster relief, the Governor is calling for action on economic development tools that would help retain Missouri’s professional sports teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals—through the Show Me Sports Investment Act. These franchises generate billions in economic activity and support thousands of jobs, especially in Jackson County. For example:

• The Chiefs contribute an estimated $575 million annually and over 4,500 jobs, with nearly $30 million in annual tax revenue to the state.

• A new Royals ballpark district could support 8,400 jobs and generate $1.2 billion in yearly economic output.

Other items on the special session agenda include:

• Extending tax credits for amateur sporting events.

• A $25 million appropriation for the University of Missouri to begin planning and designing the Radioisotope Science Center at MURR.

• Additional appropriations from non-general revenue funds to fulfill provisions of House Bill 19, passed during the regular session.

While much was accomplished during the 2025 regular session, legislators are returning to ensure critical issues affecting Missouri families, workers, and communities receive the attention they deserve. The special session represents an important opportunity to finish the work and invest in the future of our state.

Missouri Supreme Court order reinstates abortion restrictions across the state:

This week, the Missouri Supreme Court issued an order that effectively reinstates abortion restrictions statewide—at least for now—pending further judicial review. The decision follows a six-month period during which abortion services resumed in parts of the state after voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 in November 2024, establishing a constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

The court’s May 27 ruling directs a Jackson County judge to vacate her earlier injunction that had blocked longstanding state abortion laws. While this decision temporarily halts abortion services, it does not resolve the underlying legal battle. The case is still scheduled to go to trial in January 2026, and the judge has been invited to re-evaluate the case using new legal standards outlined by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Supporters of the original injunction—including the ACLU of Missouri and Planned Parenthood—are optimistic that the courts may again block the state’s abortion restrictions in the near future. In the meantime, clinics in Kansas City and Columbia have canceled abortion appointments, and advocates warn the ruling has placed Missouri under a “de facto abortion ban.”

At issue is whether numerous abortion restrictions passed by the General Assembly over the past decade—such as licensing and facility requirements—are still enforceable under the new constitutional protections approved by voters. Judge Jerri Zhang had previously ruled that many of these laws were discriminatory and medically unnecessary, issuing an injunction in February that allowed services to resume while the case proceeded.

The Missouri Attorney General and Republican legislative leaders celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it a victory for women’s health and the rule of law. They emphasized that abortion providers must comply with state regulations, including safety and sanitation standards.

This legal battle is occurring alongside continued legislative action. Earlier this month, the Missouri General Assembly approved a ballot measure for 2026 that would once again amend the state constitution to restrict abortion access—this time allowing limited exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, and incest.

As these issues move forward both in the courts and at the ballot box, lawmakers and constituents alike are closely watching how the evolving legal landscape will shape Missouri’s future policies on reproductive health and constitutional rights.

Missouri to Comply with Federal Request for Personal Data of SNAP Recipients Amid Privacy Concerns:

The Missouri Department of Social Services has confirmed it will comply with a recent request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to share personal information about residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This move has raised serious concerns among privacy advocates and hunger organizations nationwide.

The USDA’s request, issued on May 6, seeks to collect sensitive, personally identifiable information from all states—including names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, and benefit amounts for all SNAP participants dating back to January 1, 2020. According to the agency, the goal is to improve program integrity, verify eligibility, and prevent fraud.

Missouri is among several states that have agreed to comply, citing its standard practice of securely sharing data with federal partners in joint state-federal programs. Other states have declined to comply, raising questions about whether the request violates federal privacy laws.

As of April, over 650,000 Missourians—approximately one in ten residents—receive food assistance through SNAP.

While Missouri officials have stated they do not anticipate any concerns with the data sharing, critics warn that the move could jeopardize privacy protections for vulnerable families. A lawsuit filed by a coalition of SNAP recipients, privacy experts, and national hunger organizations is seeking to block the USDA’s efforts, arguing the data request violates longstanding federal safeguards and could be used for purposes beyond program oversight.

Legislators and constituents alike will be monitoring developments closely to ensure that data privacy, program integrity, and support for Missouri’s most vulnerable populations remain balanced and protected.

