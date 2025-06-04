Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH) has allocated $500,000 in emergency funds to support ongoing tornado response and recovery efforts. The funds will go to organizations that are engaged in relief efforts in order to amplify their impact.

The May 16 tornadoes that moved through St. Louis devastated families and caused immeasurable loss. Hundreds of volunteers and humanitarian workers have been front and center collecting and distributing clean-up materials, assisting residents with home repair, and feeding families throughout the most impacted areas. MFH hopes to reinforce efforts and be a resource to organizations who have worked nonstop during the past three weeks to ensure those living in the most marginalized areas have what they need in the short term.

“In times of crisis we are reminded that community is the backbone of our society; real resilience lives within our communities,” said Dr. Dwayne Proctor, President and CEO of MFH. “We’re committed to standing in solidarity with our partners, not just in times of uncertainty, but every day as we work together to build a healthier, more equitable Missouri.”

The designated MFH funds will be distributed among the following:

• Action St. Louis

• Gateway Early Childhood Alliance

• House Everyone STL

• Invest STL

• Legal Services of Eastern Missouri

• Operation Food Search

• Power4STL

• St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

• St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission

• University of Missouri, St. Louis, Community Innovation and Action Center

• Urban League of Metropolitan St Louis

• WEPOWER

“We will continue pushing forward, deeply investing, and magnifying the bold and brilliant local changemakers steering us toward healing, restoration, and long-term transformation,” said MFH Vice President of Strategic Relationships Ivory Clarke. “While we know the road to rebuilding will be long and emotional, the Foundation will continue to move in the spirit of partnership and collaboration, working alongside those who understand the communities we serve best.”

About Missouri Foundation for Health

Missouri Foundation for Health is building a more equitable future through collaboration, convening, knowledge sharing, and strategic investment. Working in partnership with communities and nonprofits, MFH is transforming systems to eliminate inequities within all aspects of health and addressing the social and economic factors that shape health outcomes. To learn more please visit mffh.org.