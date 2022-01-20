Mark Twain National Forest

Encompassing everything from mountains and forests to springs, streams and lakes, Mark Twain National Forest is a wonderful place that will delight nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Spread across a huge swathe of the southeast of the state, it consists of various wilderness areas and national scenic rivers.

It is named for the famous author and Missouri native Mark Twain. Joining the pockets of pristine forest and untouched nature is the lovely Ozark Trail, which winds through the idyllic landscapes for more than 350 kilometers. Due to the stunning scenery, hiking and cycling in the national forest are very popular; fishing, swimming and canoeing in its rivers and lakes are just as delightful.

Dotted about are numerous campsites and picnic areas. Eleven Point National Scenic River is one of the most scenic spots to visit as it cuts its way through the picturesque Ozark hills. Another of the many highlights is the Glade Top Trail National Scenic Byway, which boasts phenomenal views over the surrounding countryside.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park

While it is most known for the hulking castle ruins lying at its heart, Ha Ha Tonka State Park in the center of Missouri has much much more to it. Set alongside the Niangua arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, the park was bought and developed in 1905 to be a private property by Robert McClure Snyder, Sr, a Kansas City businessman.

Sadly destroyed by a fire in the 40s, the remains of the stone mansion he built now make for fabulous viewing and are the defining feature of the park. Modelled after European castles of the 16th century, its beautiful brick arches and sturdy stone walls overlook the glimmering lake below, which is now used for swimming and boating.

Surrounding the castle are some amazing caves, sinkholes, and bluffs, while scenic hiking trails weave through the park’s forests and karst landscapes.

Meramec State Park

Full of majestic bluffs, lush forests, and gloomy caves, Meramec State Park is a beautiful place to visit if you want to immerse yourself in nature. Located not far from St. Louis in the east of the state, it encompasses lovely landscapes and lies on the banks of the magnificent Meramec River.

While hiking along its trails or kayaking and fishing in its roaring waters is a treat, the park is most known for its captivating caves, which number more than 40. Of these, Fraser Cave is the most impressive due to the spectacular stalactites and stalagmites covering its sparkling interior.

Guests can learn all about its fantastic formations and the park’s ecology and environment at its interesting and informative visitor center. Many people choose to camp or stay the night in one of Meramec State Park’s lodges so they can wake up to the breathtaking scenery.

Lake of the Ozarks

The Midwest’s most popular lake resort destination, the Lake of the Ozarks is home to lots of divine scenery and a wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities. Nicknamed ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ due to its serpentine shape, the vast human-made reservoir and its three tributaries were formed in 1931 by damming the Osage River.

Altogether, they boast more than 1,800 kilometers of scenic shoreline – more than the whole of California. Nestled away along its coves, creeks, and channels are countless waterfront accommodations and restaurants, with Osage Beach its largest city. While some parts of the lake are quiet and laidback, others are more loud and lively, with fantastic boating, fishing, and watersports wherever you go.

In addition, there are some great waterparks and golf courses, as well as excellent shops and state parks. Whether it’s for a family holiday or weekend getaway with friends, the Lake of the Ozarks certainly has something for everyone.