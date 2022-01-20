“Yesterday’s vote in the House makes it clear that the power-hungry Democrats would rather destroy democracy than work on common sense solutions for the American people.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, the border is encountering its highest illegal immigration numbers in 60 years, and authoritarian mandates are being forced on American workers because Democrats cannot – and will not – lead our nation in good faith.

Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer, and President Biden have all turned a blind eye to these crises, instead vowing to severely damage our legislative process, irreparably alter our institutions, and feed Democrats’ appetite for power – due to their party’s inability to pass their own radical agenda.

That is why the House voted on this legislation: Controlling elections, consolidating power, and weakening election integrity.

This failure in governing is just one of the many reasons why President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to the lowest of his presidency. It is becoming increasingly apparent that the only path forward to getting America back on track is with Republicans taking control of the House and Senate in November.”

Background:

The U.S. inflation rate rose to 7 percent for December 2021, the fastest increase since 1982.

According to a report from the New York Times, the Border Patrol recorded the highest number of encounters in more than six decades in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Under President Biden’s leadership, the United States broke its recordlast week for most hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of 33 percent.

Democrats’ federal elections bill would:

Make it harder for states to maintain their voter lists.

Lowers the standards of evidence for voting rights lawsuits.

Forces federal courts to accept inaccurate Census data.

Allows lawsuits against a state’s voting laws even if another state has enacted the same legislation.