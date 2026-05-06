By Mark Alford

What’s Going On in Washington—In MO-04, agriculture isn’t just an industry; it’s a way of life. The early mornings, the long days, and the pride that comes from feeding not just our families, but our nation. This is why I was proud to vote for the 2026 Farm Bill. Legislation that delivers real, meaningful support to the farmers, ranchers, and rural communities who keep Missouri strong.

Right now, a lot of our producers are facing tough times. Rising costs, uncertain markets, and ongoing drought conditions have made it harder than ever to stay profitable. This Farm Bill meets that moment. It provides stronger risk management tools and expands access to credit so farmers can plan, invest, and weather the ups and downs that come with the job.

But this bill isn’t just about getting through today. It’s about securing the future of agriculture in Missouri. We included targeted support for beginning, young, and veteran farmers, ensuring the next generation has the tools they need to carry on our proud farming tradition. Because family farms aren’t just businesses—they’re legacies.

A-PLUS Act

One of the biggest wins in this bill is expanding opportunities for local meat processing. Through our A-PLUS Act, we’re cutting unnecessary red tape and allowing more investment in small and regional processing facilities. That means more competition, more options for producers, and more locally raised products for Missouri families.

The SHOPP Act

We’re also making sure our nutrition programs work better for the people they serve. The SHOPP Act encourages healthier food choices by making it easier for families to access frozen fruits and vegetables. Practical, affordable options that won’t go to waste.

We’re supporting rural hospitals…helping keep their doors open and ensuring families have access to care close to home. We’re also strengthening disaster assistance programs, especially for drought conditions impacting many of our communities right now.

Innovation is another key part of this bill. From precision agriculture to bio-based manufacturing, we’re investing in the future of farming while creating new opportunities for jobs and economic growth right here in rural Missouri.

At its core, this Farm Bill is about keeping America’s food supply strong and secure. It’s about making sure our farmers can continue doing what they do best. Producing safe, abundant, homegrown food for our country. I’ll always stand up for Missouri agriculture, because when our farmers succeed, our communities succeed.