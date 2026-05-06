Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Stockton man jailed on jail contraband-related felony charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody on May 1 on felony warrants alleging possession of prohibited items within a correctional facility.

Terrance Fuller, 21, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12:26 p.m. Court records show Fuller is charged with delivery or possession of a weapon at a county or private jail or correctional center, and delivery or possession of an item at a correctional facility that a prisoner is prohibited from receiving. Both charges are felony offenses.

The alleged offense date for both charges is listed as April 21, 2026. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only on the weapon-related charge. No bond amount was listed for the second charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Greenfield man jailed on multiple felony warrants, including child pornography charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody on May 1 on multiple outstanding warrants that include felony charges related to theft, drugs, and child pornography offenses.

Jeffrey Hare, 44, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:42 a.m. Court records show Hare is charged with stealing and possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams.

He also faces multiple felony charges related to child pornography, including promoting child pornography in the first degree and possession or control of child pornography material. Additional records list a separate charge of possession of child pornography tied to a different case date.

The listed offense dates for the charges range from Jan. 18, 2021, to Aug. 21, 2024. Records indicate the warrants were issued as writs with capias status, reflecting prior court proceedings.

At the time of booking, no bond had been set on the listed charges.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on domestic assault warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on April 30 on an outstanding warrant alleging domestic assault.

Mason Fast, 20, was arrested and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:21 p.m. Court records show Fast is charged with domestic assault in the fourth degree, first or second offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Nov. 22, 2025.

Bond in the case was set at $5,000 surety only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Stockton man jailed on repeat driving and drug possession charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody on April 29 on felony warrants alleging repeated driving without a valid license and drug possession.

Lavell Young, 47, was arrested by Stockton city officers and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 7:14 p.m. Court records show Young is charged with driving while revoked or suspended, third or subsequent offense, and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges list an alleged offense date of April 29, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $25,000 cash only on the driving charge. No bond amount was listed for the possession charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on first-degree property damage charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on April 28 on a felony warrant alleging first-degree property damage.

John Hardie, 56, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 4:23 p.m. Court records show Hardie is charged with property damage in the first degree, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as April 8, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $10,000 cash only.

A court appearance is scheduled for May 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. in Cedar County Circuit Court.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Lockwood man jailed on child enticement charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lockwood man was taken into custody on April 28 on a felony warrant alleging enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Shawn Russell, 41, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:39 p.m. Court records show Russell is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, where the actor is 21 years of age or older. The child is less than 15 years of age, and the offense is a felony. The alleged offense date is listed as April 28, 2026.

At the time of booking, no bond had been set.

A court appearance is scheduled for May 5, 2026, at 1 p.m., according to available records.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Kansas City man jailed on motor vehicle theft warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Kansas City man was taken into custody April 21 on an outstanding felony warrant alleging motor vehicle theft.

Timothy Younce, 51, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 7:08 a.m. on April 22. Court records show Younce is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Dec. 22, 2025.

Bond in the case was set at $5,000 cast or surety.

A court appearance is scheduled for May 6, 2026, at 10 a.m., according to available records.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.