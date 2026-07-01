By Mark Alford

What’s Going On in Washington—Every year, Congress has one of the most basic responsibilities outlined in the Constitution: fund the federal government.

It sounds simple. But for years, Washington has fallen into a bad habit: missed deadlines, last-minute deals, and massive spending packages that few people have time to read. That’s not how it’s supposed to work.

This year, we’re doing things differently.

I’m proud to report that, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, we have now advanced all 12 government funding bills out of committee…and we did it on time.

That may not sound flashy, but this is a huge deal. It means we’re returning to what’s called “regular order”—which is doing the work the right way, debating each bill, and making thoughtful decisions about how your tax dollars are spent.

It also means accountability.

Instead of one massive, behind-closed-doors spending package, these bills are focused, transparent, and open to debate. That’s better for taxpayers, and frankly, it’s how Congress should have been operating all along.

Just as important, these bills reflect a commitment to fiscal responsibility. We’re taking a hard look at spending, cutting waste where we can, and ensuring resources go where they matter most–supporting our national defense, caring for our veterans, strengthening our communities, and keeping our country secure.

As Vice Chair of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, I’m especially focused on ensuring our servicemembers and veterans get the support they’ve earned. That includes investing in military readiness and making sure our veterans have access to the care and services they deserve.

Now, there’s still work ahead. Passing these bills out of committee is an important step, but they still need to move through the full House and be negotiated with the Senate.

We’re showing that Congress can still do its job. On time, with discipline, and with a focus on the American people. That’s what you sent us here to do. And it’s exactly what I intend to keep fighting for.