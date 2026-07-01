July 4 is Independence Day, and many of us will celebrate by hosting barbecues, attending parades and watching fireworks light up the sky. Let us not forget the reason we celebrate this very special day: it marks the moment in history our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence.

On July 4, 1776, the signing of the Declaration of Independence signaled the birth of the United States of America. With the signing of this important document, we claimed our independence from Britain. Fifty-six men of simple means put their lives, happiness and worldly possessions on the line to give future generations freedom by inscribing their names on a piece of paper. These men had security in life through money and property, but above all else, they wanted freedom and liberty. They gave us a nation derived from its citizens — a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

We, as Americans, should never forget why we have freedom and how it was won. Today, there are still those who are willing to give everything for their country. These brave men and women remind us the liberties we often take for granted are valuable and worth fighting for. We are not perfect, but we enjoy more freedoms than any other nation because of the bravery and courage that started with 56 men who took a stand against oppression and tyranny and passed it on to the countless men and women who have served in the armed services and fought for our country.

Happy 250th birthday, America, may it just be one of many more to come.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Sandy Crawford