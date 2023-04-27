Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed May 7 through May 13 as Drinking Water Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources expresses its appreciation for the men and women who work to provide safe drinking water to residents and visitors of Missouri.

Drinking Water Week recognizes Missouri’s public drinking water systems for the work they do in providing Missourians with safe drinking water. A safe, reliable water supply is critical to the success of any community. It creates jobs, attracts industry and investment and provides for the health and welfare of citizens in ways ranging from disease prevention to fire suppression. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Public Drinking Water Branch oversees Missouri’s public water supplies.

In celebration of the upcoming Drinking Water Week the department, in conjunction with the American Water Works Association, held a poster contest for fifth grade students in Missouri. The top three winners were:

* First place – Olivia Esses of Ladue Fifth Grade Center

* Second place – Rayan Beal of Ladue Fifth Grade Center

* Third place – Nova Hoberg of Sni-A-Bar Elementary

Public water systems in Missouri face increasingly complex challenges, and overall, public water systems in Missouri have an extraordinary compliance record. Each water system is responsible for monitoring conditions at individual water plants and is required to employ trained certified operators. Water systems in Missouri are required to regularly sample water for many different contaminants following federal and state limits. A state-approved laboratory must analyze these samples and the results must be reported to the department. The majority of testing is done at the Department of Natural Resources’ and the Department of Health and Senior Services’ laboratories at no cost to the systems, saving the consumers money.

For more information on drinking water in Missouri, visit Drinking Water Week | Missouri Department of Natural Resources (mo.gov), or call the Department of Natural Resources’ Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-2674.