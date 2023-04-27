Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) welcomed 5,000+ attendees from nearly 400 chapters to the record breaking State Leadership Conference April 16-18, 2023. Members and advisers gathered in person to expand their leadership knowledge, compete in various events and connect with others from across the state. FBLA members competed in over seventy-six competitive events ranging from Accounting and Business Ethics to Social Media Strategies and UX Design. The Top 10 individuals/teams in each event were awarded medals onstage at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Top 4 in each competitive event received trophies and will advance to the National Leadership Conference this summer in Atlanta, GA.

Northeast Vernon County chapter excelled at the State Leadership Conference by participating in Journalism, Business Calculations, Business Communications Human Resource.

Throughout their time at the conference, members engaged in over 45 various specialized leadership academies led by professional trainers in various topics such as exploring all types of leadership styles, learning various communication techniques, strategizing time and stress management, and much more. The Leadership Expo held over 30 exhibitors including universities and military partners for members to connect, leadership activities for members to engage with, and tours of the College of Business at Missouri State Univeristy.

Brand new for this year, leaders enjoyed a concert held by Funding the Future where the band performed popular songs from artists like Taylor Swift and incorporated the fundamentals of financial education. Both keynote speakers empowered all to pursue their passions as business leaders. Caitlin Schaefer, former Missouri FBLA state officer and current Strategic Relationship Manager at Lord, Abbett, & Co., discussed the importance of investing in yourself and defining your goals for success. Morris Morrison, world-class entertainer, author, and show host, inspired all with his unforgettable story and powerful message of perseverance and determination.

Attending from NEVC were: Kane Allison, Lillie Gerster, Charity Middleton and Josh Jeffery.