The holidays are one of the busiest delivery seasons of the year! And this year, the number of packages delivered is projected to increase by 5%, amounting to over 2.3 billion deliveries. PwC reports that 70% of online shoppers plan to use home delivery this holiday season – and with home delivery comes a risk of scams and package theft by “porch pirates.”

Delivery scams can happen at any time of year, but shoppers may be busy or distracted during the holidays, and scammers hope they’ll act without thinking.

This is a hectic time of year, but it’s important to stay on top of your online orders and track them carefully. Knowing what scams to keep an eye out for can help you avoid any lost or stolen packages this year.

What are some common delivery scams reported to BBB?

• Phishing texts or emails that look like real messages from delivery companies. These may contain a “tracking link,” a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personal information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.

• Fake “missed delivery” notices. In another version of this scam, a fraudster sends you a text claiming to be a delivery person who can’t find your house or leaves a fake “missed delivery” notice – it’s an attempt to steal your personal information.

• Package theft. So-called “porch pirates” steal packages right from your doorstep. The U.S. Postal Service reported that at least 58 million packages were stolen last year, impacting up to 25% of Americans. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report from mid-2024 found that theft was more common at single-family homes than apartments or condos.

How can I avoid delivery scams?

• Keep track of your deliveries. Scammers sending phishing messages hope you’ll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently without checking to see if the details add up. It will be much harder for them to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from what companies and when. Use the tracking number to check the status of your package.

• Know how your delivery company typically contacts you. Be wary of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts about your package. Don’t click on links in texts or emails – go to the delivery company or retailer’s website directly.

• Examine missed delivery notices carefully. Legitimate delivery services might leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. To spot a fake notice, look for signs like poor grammar, logos that don’t look quite right, or incorrect contact information for the company.

• Request a signature. This feature requires someone at your home to provide a signature to the delivery person before they can deliver it. It may carry an extra fee, but it helps protect expensive packages.

• Don’t leave packages unattended. Porch pirates are especially likely to target houses where the porch or area where packages are delivered is easily visible and within 25 feet of the street.

• Try to schedule package delivery when you know you will be home.

• Ask a neighbor or friend to hold your packages if you’ll be out of town.

• Consider shipping to the store or using a package receiving service.

• Consider using a security camera. A home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell may help deter package theft and fraud, especially if it’s highly visible.

• Consider shipping insurance to ensure that valuable or fragile items reach your home safely.