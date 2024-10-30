Holiday shopping is closer than you may think! With Thanksgiving on November 28 – quickly followed by Black Friday sales – the shopping season may seem shorter this year. Stores are likely to advertise deals well before Black Friday and extend store hours to maximize shopping days.

Deloitte is predicting an increase of 2.3% to 3.3% in holiday retail sales this year, totaling up to $1.59 trillion. They’re also predicting a 7% to 9% increase in holiday e-commerce sales – and with more online shopping comes scams. Online shopping scams accounted for 41% of all reports to BBB Scam Tracker in 2023.

To make sure your 2024 holiday shopping is safe and successful, BBB recommends making a shopping plan early and researching retailers before you buy.

The holidays are busy, but there’s always time to pause and think before making a purchase. Remember that the cheapest deal or the top search result might not be the safest choice.

BBB’s tips for safe holiday shopping:

• Research before you buy. Use BBB.org and customer reviews to see the business’ track record, any complaints and whether they are BBB Accredited. Don’t rush – take your time and read the fine print before submitting an order.

• Look for the BBB Seal. BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and to deal fairly with consumers. If a business displays the Seal, look them up on BBB.org to verify they are BBB Accredited.

• Be careful shopping for hot items, especially on social media. Scammers often offer the most popular products of the season at extra-low prices. Don’t be tempted to use an unknown or insecure site just to get a good deal. If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

• Beware of fake websites. If you’re shopping on a new website, check the spelling of the URL, watch for bad grammar and check the contact information for a physical address and phone number. See BBB’s tips for identifying a fake website. Beware if you get a “card declined” message while purchasing; it could be part of a new twist on card theft.

• Professional photos don’t mean it’s a real offer. Don’t be swayed by a flashy website or ad. Professional-looking product images can be stolen from other sources, manipulated by editing software or generated by AI.

• Make sure the website is secure. Before you enter payment information on a website, check for “https” in the URL (the “s” stands for “secure”) and a small lock icon next to the address bar.

• Use secure and traceable payment methods. BBB’s research shows that those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Paying with credit makes it easier to dispute a transaction if something goes wrong. Be cautious when using digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards or other non-traditional payment methods.

• Know store policies. Store policies can be different for temporary pop-up shops or holiday purchases. Check the store’s return policy and see if they offer money back or store credit. Check to see if the product you buy comes with a warranty.

• Report unsatisfactory experiences to BBB. If you are unhappy with a purchase, file a complaint at BBB.org. If you never got what you paid for, consider reporting it to BBB Scam Tracker to help inform and protect other shoppers.