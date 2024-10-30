Editor:

As the Sheriff of Cedar County, I am writing to express my strong support for Amendment 6, which seeks to reinstate the collection of the $3 court fee for guilty pleas in criminal cases. This modest fee has been a crucial source of funding for the Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System since its inception in 1983.

The retirement system established by House Bill 81, has provided a stable future for our sheriffs, many of whom have no other retirement options. It ensures that after years of dedicated service, these men and women have something to rely on in their later years. Currently, 200 retirees and survivors are receiving benefits, and 114 active sheriffs are contributing 5% of their salary to the system. However, without this court fee, the retirement system will be bankrupt in just nine years, leaving our law enforcement officers without the financial security they deserve.

This is not a fee that burdens taxpayers; it is a user fee that only applies to those found guilty in court. Judges retain the authority to waive the fee in cases of hardship, ensuring fairness. Without this fee, the cost of funding the criminal justice system would fall on local taxpayers – a burden that could be easily avoided.

Sheriffs play an essential role in maintaining law and order across our state, and it is critical that we continue to attract the best and brightest to these positions. Without a retirement system, many experienced Command Staff officers would not consider running for office, and we would lose their valuable leadership.

Amendment 6 ensures that those who use our court system bear some of the cost, rather than shifting that burden to Missouri’s hardworking taxpayers. I urge voters to support Amendment 6 and protect the future of our sheriffs and their families.

Sincerely,

James McCrary

Sheriff of Cedar County