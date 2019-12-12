While some people respond with trepidation when they hear the word “accountability,” it is a core trait that is foundational to good leadership, according to Dr. Pam Duitsman, county engagement specialist in community economic development with University of Missouri Extension.

“I once received some excellent advice from a supervisor when I found myself in a difficult situation with no clear path to a positive long-term outcome. Their advice was to ‘do the next right thing, and keep doing that, one step at a time’,” said Duitsman. “Often, if you do the next right thing, the right things will happen. I have learned that if those right things don’t happen, admitting error and changing course as soon as possible is the best route.”

Duitsman says although it sounds simple, accountability is at times hard to find in our business world today.

“It is not always easy to do the right thing. So often, it is much easier to default to the easier option,” said Duitsman.

Stephen R. Covey wrote: “I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” But not every decision you make as a leader will be right — we all make mistakes.

“Open and honest communication about those situations maintains integrity and accountability. But it takes courage. It involves admitting mistakes and accepting complete responsibility for your behavior,” said Duitsman.

In his book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen Covey wrote: “It is one thing to make a mistake, and quite another thing not to admit it. People will forgive mistakes, because mistakes are usually of the mind, mistakes of judgment. But people will not easily forgive the mistakes of the heart, the ill intention, the bad motives, the prideful justifying cover-up of the first mistake.”

Accountability is a daily decision for all of us. It is vital for the success of companies and organizations. A lack of accountability demonstrated by a leader can have a snowball effect, breeding distrust, negativity, and indifference in a company’s culture.

But when leaders exhibit strong accountability, others are more likely to acknowledge mistakes (instead of blaming others), learn from them, and grow a culture of support and transparency.

This positive work culture, in turn, breeds trust and productivity.

“When we practice accountability, it is empowering. Choosing to do the right thing, even when it is difficult, enables those around us to the same. It all starts with leaders taking personal accountability and responsibility for their own actions and the consequences they have caused,” said Duitsman.

Accountability is a mindset and a sign of integrity that will build the foundation for success and happiness in both life and business.

Duitsman says research shows that those who exhibit personal accountability are more trusted, more respected, have better relationships and job security, and have a better chance of promotion.

“The most important person to hold accountable is yourself. Being accountable is a choice. Every person has 100% ability to be accountable,” said Duitsman.

