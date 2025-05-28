May is National Moving Month and the kickoff point for the busiest moving season of the year: Half of all household moves happen in the summer. Movers are among the top categories of companies searched on BBB.org, and they’re in high demand right now.

The stakes are high when movers handle your belongings. Accidents can happen and things can be lost or damaged, which makes it all the more important to hire a company that will treat your belongings with respect.

BBB receives complaints about moving companies including damaged or missing items, bills that were higher than estimates and late deliveries. Customers also report moving scams. In 2020, BBB published an investigative study on these scams, which often involve “fly-by-night” situations or possessions being held hostage for further payment.

The good news is that while scams can happen, there are plenty of trusted moving companies out there who can help you have a stress-free move. Check movers out with BBB before you hire and read the moving company’s contracts so there are no surprises when moving day comes.

How do I choose a moving company?

• Do your research. You can look up moving companies near you at BBB.org and see reviews, complaints and whether a company is BBB Accredited. You can also check companies with the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA).

• Verify credentials. Ask for proof of licenses, insurance and affiliations with reputable industry organizations.

• For interstate moves, certified movers will be registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and have a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number, which you can verify on the DOT website.

• Movers who operate within a single state are regulated by the state government. Learn more about regulations in Missouri and Illinois.

• The American Trucking Association also offers a ProMover certification.

• Get multiple estimates, preferably based on a visit to your home. While most professional movers can give estimates over the phone, make sure you receive a written contract with all services to be provided if you move forward with a company. Remember that the cheapest bid isn’t necessarily the best one.

What should I do when it’s time to hire?

• Discuss payment terms. Find out how and when payment is required. Many movers request a deposit to secure your moving date, with full payment due before delivery. Find out what your payment options are and what payment method is available. You may want to warn your bank that you are relocating if they notice increased or unusual charges on your credit card from new locations.

How can I protect my possessions?

• Insure your possessions. Confirm your mover provides full-value protection insurance for lost or damaged possessions. Be sure you understand how the company will reimburse you for lost or damaged items and consider additional coverage for high-value items.

• Take valuables with you. If you have smaller items you just can’t afford to lose – cash, coins, jewelry, important papers or sentimental keepsakes – take them with you or ship them separately using a service with tracking numbers and insurance.

• Know your rights. Learn more at protectyourmove.gov or from your state attorney general’s office.