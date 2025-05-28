On Monday, May 19, at 5:28 p.m. the fire chief deployed the department to weather spot and seal off areas of damaged structures and downed power lines. Seven trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, May 21, at 9:08 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. The incident was cancelled en route. One truck and three firefighters were responding.

On Friday, May 23, at 9:04 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set a landing zone. Two trucks and six firefighters responded.