The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its 2024 photo contest. The deadline to submit photos is Sept. 1.

Missouri is home to beautiful natural resources, unique state parks and historic sites, natural phenomena, scenic landscapes, wildlife and more. For the 11th year, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is asking photographers of all ages and skill levels to capture these images and enter their photos in the annual MoDNR Photo Contest.

Photos must be taken in Missouri and contestants can submit entries in the following categories:

Natural Resources: Photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes and waterways.

Unique Places: Photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites, visit mostateparks.com.

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: Photographs of people enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.

A panel of judges will select first, second, third and honorable mention winners for each category after the contest deadline. Winning entries will be featured in multiple locations, including the department’s social media platforms and website.

For contest rules or to submit photos, visit dnr.mo.gov/photocontest. Questions about to the photo contest can be sent to socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.