Blind people and their families, people who are losing vision, families with blind children, and others are invited to join the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri at our annual convention the weekend of April 12-14, 2024.

The National Federation of the Blind provides blind people with opportunities for networking and mentorship. Our annual state convention thus serves as a venue for blind Missourians to exchange practical ideas to improve our lives. Our exhibit hall will highlight various sponsors offering products and services that help blind people live the lives we want. The complete agenda is available at www.nfbmo.org.

Location: Kansas City Hilton Airport

8801 NW 112st Street

Kansas City, MO. 64153

Date: April 11 – April 14, 2024

“We know that blindness does not hold us back from living the lives we want. This convention is an opportunity to explore what blindness is and how blind people can thrive at work, school, home, and in the pursuit of other interests,” said Shelia Wright, President of the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri.

To learn more about the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri visit www.nfbmo.org.

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

Contact:

Shelia Wright, President

National Federation of the Blind of Missouri

(816) 679-5258

info@nfbmo.org