The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks is pleased to announce the opening of the 2023-2024 school year Bus Grant Program grant round. This is a noncompetitive grant and is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants. The deadline to apply is May 8, 2024.

The Bus Grant Program is available to public school districts, private schools, charter schools and youth-focused nonprofit organizations with 501(c)3 status. The Bus Grant Program is available only to Missouri schools and nonprofit organizations.

Missouri State Parks offers busing grants to underwrite the cost of the field trips for schools (pre-K through grade 12) and nonprofit organizations in an effort to connect youth with nature at our Missouri state parks and historic sites.

For more information about this program and to download the Missouri State Parks Bus Grant Application Guidance, visit mostateparks.com/page/94781/missouri-state-parks-bus-grant-program.

For questions, contact grants management staff at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.