The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings March 6, 7 and 8, 2023, to receive public comment in a case filed by Grain Belt Express LLC (Grain Belt) which seeks a Commission order amending its Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) and approving certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted by the PSC in File No. EA-2016-0358 (March 20, 2019).

According to the application, Grain Belt seeks Commission approval of the following material changes to the design and engineering of the project: 1) Relocating the Missouri converter station from Ralls County to Monroe County and increasing the capacity of the Missouri converter station from 500 MW to 2,500 MW; 2) Relocating the AC connector line from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain and Callaway Counties (The AC tie line, known as the “Tiger Connector,” will be approximately 40 miles, traversing south from the converter station in Monroe County, through Audrain County, and terminating in Callaway County at the existing McCredie Substation); and 3) Constructing the project in two phases.

In its application, Grain Belt states that for the high voltage direct current (HVDC) portion of the line, no material changes to the route, right-of-way, or facility design are anticipated as a result of the requested amendments.

Grain Belt has also requested modification of certain conditions that accompanied the granting of the original CCN in File No. EA-2016-0358. Those changes are: 1) Modification of the financing conditions to allow for phasing in the project as set out in the direct testimony of Kevin Chandler filed with the application; 2) Modification of the “easement expiration” condition to bring the condition in line with new Section 523.025, RSMo, which allows for seven years to obtain financial commitments necessary to construct the project, rather than the five years as ordered by the Commission in File No. EA-2016-0358; and 3) Modification of the Missouri Landowner Protocols to permit a landowner compensation specific package for the Tiger Connector landowners.

The Public Service Commission will hold in-person and virtual local public hearings in this case. The local public hearing schedule appears below.

March 6—Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at 6:00 p.m. See further details below* March 7—Mexico. Elks Lodge, 1705 Christopher Road. The hearing starts at Noon. March 8—Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at Noon. See further details below*

These local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or TDD hotline at 1-800-829-7541 before the hearings.

* To attend a virtual local public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the access code (2450 020 2831 for the March 6 hearing) or (2469 703 1503 for the March 8 hearing) followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0017. To attend a virtual local public hearing by Webex video (internet), visit the website www.webex.com . You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed above.

To facilitate an orderly hearing that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to testify or present other evidence to the Commission during a virtual local public hearing should register by sending their first and last name, phone number and email address to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 pm the day before the hearing. Witness testimony at all local public hearings will be limited to five minutes per person.

If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments, you may contact the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s electronic filing system at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please reference File No. EA-2023-0017.

On March 20, 2019, the Commission, in File No. EA-2016-0358, approved a request filed by Grain Belt which sought a CCN to construct, own, operate, control, manage and maintain a high voltage, direct current transmission line and associated facilities within eight Missouri counties.

According to El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers, the Grain Belt Express will transfer wind power from out west. The pool that El Dorado Springs is a part of is buying power off that transmission line and all the members of the pool will benefit in cost savings.