Please be sure to tune in to the “CCMH Healthy Living Radio Program” on KESM – 105.5 FM in El Dorado Springs at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, featuring CCMH Director of Nursing BreAnn Jackson, RN – as she speaks on the many aspects of Nursing and how she attained her current management position. She will touch on the winter illnesses that have been seen in the hospital this season – and how the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected nursing professionals as well as medical professionals across the board — AND how hiring staff has become even more challenging since that time. She will also explain the possibility of Tuition Reimbursement/Bridge and shadowing opportunities available at CCMH by those seeking or furthering a career in the medical field meeting designated criteria. Be sure to not miss this informative Cedar County Memorial Hospital update.