Who we are and what we do

For 29 years, we have met together monthly for dinner and to visit about our cars and car club business.

The Route 54 Cruisers currently have 55 members.

On May 14, we will host our 29th annual car show.

Our members go as a group to parades, cruise-ins and shows in other towns, nursing home visiting and delivering Christmas Baskets. We visit local businesses with our old cars as a tool to bring people in to shop or eat or just look over our cars.

We raise money from dues, show sponsorship, show participants, sale from T-shirts and other items.

We donate to various charities and promote El Dorado Springs and surrounding communities. We give financial help during personal disasters, fires and family emergencies, as well as yearly scholarships.

Following are a few of the organizations we have helped and the amount we have contributed.

Scholarships – $31,395; Christmas Baskets/Toy Drive (El Dorado Springs, Nevada and Stockton) – $20,581; Fires, disasters and family emergencies – $17,330; Civic groups – $4,300 = totaling (as of Aug. 31, 2021) $73,606.

2021-22 Officers: Turner Fugate, president – (417) 296-5025; Bryce Payne, vice president – (417) 876-7131; Elaine Welborn, secretary – (417) 276-5684 and Althea Wosoba, treasurer – (417) 876-7660.