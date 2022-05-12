Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a day of fun and educational filled entertainment for the entire family. We are working to have something for all age groups. Something old, something new, and a little in between is what we are planning. Have you ever seen a real old-time spinning wheel with fleece and wool, woodcarving, hand painted yarns, dye pots, weaving, crocheting, hand made soaps, Missouri native jellies, kettle corn from an old cast iron kettle, guns/knives, and leather work? These are just a few of the displays that will be on location that day.

Shine up those antique tractors because we will have a place for you on Spring Street.

Exciting news this year; We will have a few roaming characters this year in costume from various historical years. Ms. Betty Garton with the DAR will be in an old-fashioned dress from the American Revolution. We have special guests coming from out of town. Ms. Elizabeth Wofford is one of our guest characters and she explores the process of historical sewing methods. She takes on the persona of people in the past and then shares that knowledge with a conversational air. After doing research on specific time periods, she creates clothes of the era using historical methods. Elizabeth will be presenting about the history of ElDorado Springs while acting as one of the long-ago inhabitants of the town. She will also be displaying extinct garments and accessories from a variety of time periods. Come and hear stories as if you were chatting with one of the ancestors of our town. Our next featured guest is Susie Woods. She has been making historical costumes for nearly a decade and sewing for over two decades. She focuses on history accuracy of middle and upper middle-class women. She represents their clothing, items that they may have used, and the lives they may have led. Our guests will be in town various times throughout the day. You will definitely want to look them up and listen to their stories.

For the children, we will have some tender loving animals for them to see and some other fun things in the works.

You will not go away hungry. Plan on supporting your local Clintonville Masonic Lodge 482. They will be serving breakfast that morning starting around 8 a.m. and then they will be serving up some lunch beginning around 11 a.m. Please support our local Preserve Our Past Society as we will have homemade pies/cobblers available. We will also have tables and chairs set up on Spring Street so you will be able to set down and enjoy your meals if you would like.

Entertainment: Well, this we know for sure that there will be old time fiddlers live in the park; Johnny Kendrick and the Kendricks with cowboy poetry and old time music; dancing exhibitions and also other performers to be announced closer to date with specific times.

Oh, my goodness, that is not all. We have other vendors and booths that will be set up for your shopping experience, remember shopping local is great. Some of the people that will be set up that day include Flower Power Acres, Lurten Design, Junk Girl, Itty Bitty Apple Orchard with some of the best apple butter and apple sauce you ever ate (they even have sugar free available), Sunrise Amish Furniture, Paula’s Plain and Simple, Dated and Faded Collectable Uniques, Backwoods Cabin Designs, and Moses Farm Creations to name a few.

I’m sure I am leaving out something, but I will continue to update with new information and times as we get closer. If you are interested in being a participant in the fiddler’s contest, being a vendor, or bringing your tractor; please contact Paula Newman at 417-296-5990. We look forward to seeing you there. This event is sponsored by the Wayside Inn Museum, Preserve Our Past Society.