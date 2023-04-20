This week, another of my priority bills was heard in committee. The Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee heard Senate Bill 493. This measure relates to motor vehicle assessments. The bill would change how assessors evaluate depreciation of automobiles, changing from the National Automobile Dealers’

Association official used car guide to a depreciation table. This prevents unpredictable spikes in used car values from having damaging economic impact when it comes time to pay property taxes. I hope this legislation continues to move forward.

With a month left in the 2023 legislative session, our main obligation, by state law, is to have the Fiscal Year

2024 state operating budget complete and sent to the governor by 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Session will end on May 12.

I am honored to serve as your Senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy. Crawford@senate.mo.gov.