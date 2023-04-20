With a record-breaking $1.8 billion for road and bridge work this year, Missouri motorists can expect to encounter a significant amount of work zones and ongoing maintenance operations during their travels this year. The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting the National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21, urging motorists to “Work with Us” by making smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and those they share the road with, including highway workers.

“The decisions you make in work zones could be the difference between life and death, for our workers, yourself and everyone you share the road with,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “Any time you pass highway workers on a Missouri roadway – whether it’s a long-term closure, a moving operation or shoulder work – buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and

stay alert.” It’s not just a courtesy to

slow down and move over for these work zones—it’s the law. Drivers should be aware of changing traffic conditions, observe warning signs and merge before reaching lane closures.

With a record number of construction projects, you can help make your travel safer by checking out what work zones you’ll encounter before you go. Visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at www. traveler.modot.org.

In 2022, Missouri saw fewer work zone protective vehicle crashes and fatalities. Crashes with protective vehicles with truck/trailer- mounted attenuators (TMAs) totaled 36 in 2022, a decrease of 25 from the previous construction season. Work zone crash fatalities also decreased, down to 15 compared to 17 the year before.

said McKenna. “Regardless, these crashes and fatalities should not be happening in work zones, and there is much work that needs to be done to improve our worker’s safety and the safety of the traveling public.”

Over the past three years, TMA crashes resulted in 75 injuries and two fatalities. These crashes are almost always a result of drivers being distracted behind the wheel and/or driving too fast for the conditions. In 2022, distracted driving contributed to more than 400 work zone crashes. Additionally, 71% of those killed in work zone crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

Be sure to do your part to save lives in work zones. Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides information for all Missourians to help promote four key messages: buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober. The plan can be viewed at www.savemolives.

“These numbers will hopefully be the start of a positive trend downward,” com.