I had the honor of introducing retired Lt. Col. Joe Johnson on the floor of the Missouri Senate on April 19. He’s from Louisburg, in Dallas County, and was honored during a ceremony for his heroic actions that helped save his crew’s life during Vietnam.

On March 8, 1970, then 22-year-old Cpl. Joe Johnson’s helicopter was under fire from the North Vietnamese Army. The pilot was killed and the co-pilot was severely wounded.

Corporal Johnson was the crew chief. He returned fire against the enemy, worked to regain altitude of the helicopter, stayed on the copter’s radio for Mayday assistance and was able to get his crew to a nearby naval hospital, with the co-pilot’s assistance.

In the years that followed, Lt. Col. Johnson earned the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service Medals, a single-mission air medal, 24 air medals, Combat Five Navy Commendation, three Navy Achievement medals and a Good Conduct Medal.

After he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996, Lt. Col. Johnson joined the Disabled American Veterans, VFW, and Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.

A special “thank you” to Joe and all he has done for our country.

I am honored to serve as your Senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.