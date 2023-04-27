With three weeks to go in the legislative session things in the House are moving at a rapid pace. We have been working many different bills that have originated in the house and are now starting to see bills coming from the senate. Much is yet to get done over the next couple of weeks and I look forward to working hard to advance our priorities as a caucus and those that will benefit our district.

I am happy to report my house bill 1023 which was debated on the floor and passed with bipartisan support out of the house 153-0. Now the work begins in the senate and finding a path to getting the legislation to the governor’s desk. This bill is a tool I hope will facilitate conversations between property owners in Missouri and the next generation of producer. This bill allows a capital gains tax cut for sellers, and an available lease or crop share option for those who can’t purchase initially. The definitions of who can qualify are strictly defined, the department of Ag is prepared to facilitate this program, and a review mechanism is in place as the program progresses.

The process of presenting, debating, and perfecting my first bill on the house floor was one I will never forget. I look forward to future opportunities of carrying legislation that is important to me and the people of Bates, Vernon, and Cedar counties. I think with time and experience those opportunities will arise and I stand ready.

People continue to venture to Jefferson City for bill hearings, legislation, advocacy days, school groups, and various organizations. As always my office is your office and I look forward to seeing you in 114-B

Other Bills Sent to the Senate

HJR 20 would allow voters to decide if the rights of hunters and anglers should be enshrined in the Missouri Constitution. If approved by both the House and Senate and by the voters of Missouri, the measure would guarantee the right of hunters and anglers in the state to engage in hunting and harvesting wildlife and fishing by legal means, subject to duly authorized powers of the Conservation Commission.

The sponsor of the legislation said, “This preserves the right of folks in our state to hunt and fish. The same rights we enjoy now, it intends to preserve those rights.” He added, “More than 25 states have adopted an amendment similar to this as a result of the similar concern that some groups across the country might want to detract from this fundamental right that we enjoy to hunt and fish.”

If approved by both chambers, the proposed change to the state constitution will appear on the November 2024 ballot for voter approval.

HB 1023 authorizes an income tax exemption for: (1) A percentage of capital gains of up to $6 million per year, as set out in the bill, received by a taxpayer who sells all or a portion of his or her farmland to a beginning farmer; (2) Cash rent income of up to $25,000 per year received by a taxpayer who leases all or a portion of his or her farmland to a beginning farmer; and (3) Income of up to $25,000 per year received from crop share arrangements with a beginning farmer on all or a portion of a taxpayers farmland. The bill also requires the Department of Revenue to report annually to certain committees of the House of Representative and the Senate regarding the cost and benefits regarding the subtraction of capital gains for transactions with beginning farmers. Supporters Missouri has a rich agricultural history and it is important to keep farmland in production agriculture for future generations. However, the biggest threat to agriculture in the state is the aging farmer. The average age of the Missouri farmer is 58 years old and less than 5% of farmers are under the age of 35. Currently, there are state and federal programs to help young farmers. This bill would provide an incentive to aging farmers to sell part or all of their farm to a young farmer.

Dane Diehl

State Representative

Please contact me at:

201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 114B

Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806

Phone: 573-751-4065

Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov