Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol on January 3rd for the start of the 2024 legislative session. A new year brings renewed optimism of working toward the best interests of my constituents and all Missouri citizens. I want to thank you for your continued support and look forward to serving the 28th Senatorial District for the next three years.

As many of you know, Pam Bowman retired at the end of session last year. Pam began working with me when I was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2011 and continued to faithfully serve the 28th District in the Senate. Pam’s ability to take care of constituents in a professional manner and her attention to detail were second to none. While a great asset to my office, we also formed a dear friendship. We celebrated many milestones and lent support through difficult times. She became more like family than an employee.

I want to take a moment to publically acknowledge Pam for her efforts and dedication to me and my constituents. We will miss her and wish her all the best in her retirement.

With Pam’s retirement I now have a new Director of Constituent Services. Chrissy Bondurant joined our team at the end of last year. She comes to the Missouri Senate after 13 years of service in the Missouri House of Representatives. She will be working with constituents directly and be the face to greet you if you visit the Capitol. It is a pleasure to have Chrissy working with us this year and we welcome her to our office.

