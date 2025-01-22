The highlight of this week was the swearing in of statewide elected officials, including our new governor. As is tradition in the Missouri Senate, a new General Assembly means new committees and new committee assignments. I will be chairing the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee. Other committees I have been chosen to serve on are Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources; Appropriations; Local Government, Elections and Pensions and Fiscal Oversight. Committees could start meeting to discuss legislation as soon as next week.

It was a pleasure to welcome family and friends to the Capitol on Monday evening for the Governor’s Ball.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Senator Crawford and family along with the governor and first lady at the 2025 Governor’s Ball.