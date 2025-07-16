by: Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04)

What’s Going on in Washington– We continue to pray for every person affected by the historically devastating floods in Texas this past week. Having spent a lot of time in the area growing up, I know firsthand how resilient these communities are.

These storms have destroyed homes, displaced families, and claimed lives.

And yet, too many on the far left are seizing this tragedy as an opportunity for partisan theater—quick to blame President Trump, not because it helps victims, but because they’re still angry he won the election.

Let’s be clear: President Trump won the election in November because over 77 million Americans support him and our shared America First agenda. That’s not a mandate for more division, but it is a call for unity. Flooded families don’t need political finger-pointing; they need sincere action, compassion, and leadership that brings us together.

And let’s not forget, many of the same voices now scolding Trump for “climate inaction” also support open borders, sanctuary cities, and energy policies that destroy American jobs while China pumps out emissions unchecked!

If the progressive Democrats were serious about helping communities handle future storms, they’d be pushing for resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and American energy independence, not more climate hysteria wrapped in socialism.

But, even in the face of this devastating tragedy, I am deeply proud to share that Missouri Task Force 1 is on the ground, answering the call. These brave men and women from our very own district are providing life-saving support during one of the worst weather disasters in recent memory.

Missouri stands with Texas. And we’re sending more than thoughts and prayers. We’re sending heroes.

God bless you, God bless Missouri’s Fourth District, and God bless the United States of America.