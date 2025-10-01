As the weather cools down and we start to enjoy fall festivals, markets and other events, keep an eye out for events that don’t deliver on their promises.

Anyone can plan and advertise a local event like a festival or farmer’s market. Usually, these events are set up by reputable organizations for the benefit of the whole community. However, some event planners can get in over their heads or have dishonest intentions from the get-go.

The event may not be as it was promised to attendees, or vendors may not receive the payment or amenities they were guaranteed. The event may not even exist. Sometimes a call for vendors to apply is actually a “craft fair scam” intended to steal payment or personal information.

This August, a Kirbyville, MO, landowner reported to KY3 that someone had been heavily advertising a “Lights Festival” event that would take place on his property – even though he had not given them permission to hold it there.

Later that same month, a Waterloo, IL, man and woman were charged after they were alleged to have failed to pay vendors who contributed to their 4th of July event. And last winter, attendees at a winter festival in O’Fallon, MO, reported being disappointed and feeling that the event was not as it was advertised, and staff reported missing earnings.

Whether you’re planning to enjoy an event as an attendee or want to make your mark as a vendor, do your research to make sure the event is being held by a reputable company with a good track record. This is especially important if you plan to pay for a ticket or booth space in advance.

I’m an attendee. How do I avoid event scams?

• Do your homework before you attend. Research the host at BBB.org and other sources to learn more about their track record for events. Are there past complaints, negative reviews or other concerns? If you’re attending a market or similar event, try to research individual vendors, too.

• Verify event details. Visit the event’s website to confirm how much it costs and if there is a ticket or admission fee. Make sure the website is legitimate and really belongs to the organizers. Scammers might pretend to be associated with a real event and ask you for payment.

• Research event policies. Events and markets generally have unique policies for refunds, rescheduling and cancellations. Read these before you make a purchase.

• Pay with a credit card. This applies to event admission and any items you may purchase at the event. With a credit card, it’s easier to get your money back if something goes wrong.

• Keep your receipts. If you have a question about a product or need to make a return, you will have the vendor’s information readily available.

• Report scams. If you visit an event that you believe was not as advertised, you can file a complaint at BBB.org. If you encounter a fake event scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others.

I’m a vendor. How do I avoid event scams?

• Do your homework before you apply. Research the person or company holding the event to look at past reviews or complaints, and ask other vendors in your area for their opinion. Look for organizers who have a good track record and positive reviews from other sellers. Consider it a red flag if you can’t find any information about an organizer.

• Check for impostors. In a 2023 interview, a BBB Accredited market organizer told BBB that people had impersonated her market on social media to trick local vendors into paying them. Use BBB’s tips on avoiding impostor scams to check that you’re communicating with the real organizer before you pay any fees.

• Pay wisely. Whenever possible, pay your booth fee with a secure payment method like a credit card. Smaller events may ask for other payment methods, but remember: Cash, checks and payments sent through peer-to-peer apps generally can’t be recovered if something goes wrong.

• Don’t give in to pressure. If an organizer pushes you to participate, doesn’t want to give you details about the event, or insists you need to pay immediately, those are all red flags of a potential scam or poorly managed event. Consider carefully before proceeding.

• Report scams. If you encounter a scam or a dishonest event organizer, make a report to BBB Scam Tracker.