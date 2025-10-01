By Melanie Chance

After taking the summer off, the Good Dads Strong Schools program will restart on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and continue on the second Wednesday of each month through May.

Dads of elementary-aged children are invited to join their kids at the elementary cafeteria from 6:50 to 7:30 a.m. for a free breakfast, time to connect, and a short program on relevant topics for dads. Each month also features a raffle with prizes for the kids.

Good Dads exists to promote responsible fatherhood and foster positive engagement between fathers and their children. More information is available at gooddads.com or on the Good Dads of Cedar County Facebook page.

To help organizers prepare food, RSVP each month by emailing or texting Darrin at eldogooddads@gmail.com or 417-296-5730 with your name and the number of children attending.

Individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in sponsoring or co-sponsoring a Good Dads Strong Schools breakfast may also reach out through the same contact information. Your generosity helps impact the community one dad at a time.