Set up for the picnic will begin on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. Trailers will be set first then tents and tables will come in after. Thumpin’ Bull’s Mobile DJ will do the Dance in the Park beginning at 8pm. The DJ will start the party!!!

Talent Show – Auditions for the Talent Contest will be held on Thursday, July 6 and Monday July 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. Video submissions are do by July 1 to EldopicnicTalentShow@gmail.com The talent contest will be Friday, July 21 beginning at 7 p.m.

Games and Band – Don’t forget to bring the kids and enjoy the games and activities both Thursday and Friday (July 20 and 21) beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Wiffle ball whack is back again by popular demand. It will be lots of fun. All games take place in the park around the old tennis courts and park area. Each evening musical entertainment will begin and include The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band, local entertainers as well as our main entertainment starting at 10:00 each evening.

Lip Sync – The picnic committee will sponsor the Lip Sync contest again in 2023. and they will begin accepting registrations for the contest beginning July 13 that will be held in the park on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Each lip sync performance will be limited to 1 song. Contestants are judged in the following categories: costumes, props, lip movement, overall performance and audience appeal. There will be 2 age categories. Prize money of $100 will be awarded to the overall winner (may be chosen from either age category.) 1st, 2nd & 3rd prizes of $75, $50, & $25 will be awarded to winners in each of the 2 age groups.

Run For a Reason, Optimist Breakfast, Baby Contest – Saturday morning, July 22 will be extra busy. The Run for a Reason registration is at 6:30 a.m. with the children’s run at 7:45 a.m. and the adult run at 8 a.m., proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. At 8 a.m. the Optimist will serve breakfast at the civic center with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s research Hospital. The Optimist will then sponsor a corn hole contest at 10 a.m. inside the gym at the community center. McDonald’s will be sponsoring the Baby Contest once again with registration 9 a.m. at the gazebo with the contest following at 10 a.m. on the stage in the park. There is no theme this year.

Scavenger Hunt – Our scavenger hunt is returning for 2023.This is always an exciting hour! Your envelope will have pictures of places around town. There will be a limited number of packets available so you must sign up ahead of time to secure your team’s spot. We will take registrations at the park before the hunt if there are packets left. Get your 3–5-person team together (all must be at least 18 years old, decide on a name and contact any picnic committee member to register.

The Great Ronaldo – Master of Ceremonies will be the Great Ronaldo & his magical musical antics!

A special tribute to our Veterans has been added this year on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. It will feature special guest David Bozarth as well as music by the Municipal Band and guest singers presented by Ron Alumbaugh.

Three Nights of Arm Bands – The picnic committee and Fun Time Show’s, Inc will offer 3 nights of carnival wrist bands for the 141st Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wrist band tickets for each night may be purchased from city all during regular business hours beginning Friday, July 14 at city hall. The cost at city hall is $25.

The carnival will be selling the wrist band tickets during the rest of the picnic. The cost of wrist band tickets at the carnival are $30.

More Info – For general questions, contact any Picnic Committee member. Judi Baldwin, Tammy Melton, Brooke Hamilton, Debbie Floyd, Joyce Cain, Kamber Cain, Tania Molz, Nathan Murrell, Kandi Baldwin and City Manager, Bruce Rogers.