It’s Saturday, July 1. On this day on 1979, Kimball and I thought we were signing the papers to take over the Sun. It was the other way around.

A lot has happened in the next 44 years. We decided after 10 years of marriage, it was time to try for a baby. I couldn’t count the time Kimball’s dad said, “I wish that baby would hurry up and get here.”

Cancer got him in November 1985. The baby got here June 4, 1986. Her first name honors him, Adrian.

Davis arrived on May 16, 1989.

But you know all that. I don’t thank I told you I had tears in my eyes as I watched her car go over the hill taking her back to college in Shreveport.

She brought a young man home and he later called and asked my permission to propose to her. I asked “Will you let her go to church?” He said he would. Then I asked, “Will you go with her?” He said he would. I said, “Fine with me.”

Brother DeWayne Burdette married Cain Gilfoil and Adrian in Cain’s hometown in northeast Louisiana. They have now given us a five year old grandson, Van, and a three year old grandson, Snider, Kimball’s Maiden name. By the time you read this, Adrian June, is expected to arrive. Davis walked into my office on a Tuesday, several years ago, sat down and said, “Dad, I’m getting married Saturday. You’ve been busy and I couldn’t find a time to tell you.”

He and Erica Neidel stopped by the house on their way to Eureka Springs to get married. They now have a daughter, Reese, who is four, and son, Nash, who is two and a son, Ben, who just turned 14, a real gentleman.

So if all goes well, we now have six grandchildren.

Let’s see what else is going on? You might get a job milking JT Jackson’s cow. The city bought all his property on Hwy. 54 and plans to build a new fire and police facility there. KL